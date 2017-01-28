Swetes edge closer to promotion following First Division victory

Swetes FC leaped to the top of the standings in the First Division on Thursday following their 2-0 second half triumph over relegation threatened Bendals.

Ajani Williams and Craig Mason were on target for Swetes as they move to 36 points after 16 matches. They are two points ahead of second placed All Saints United but they have played 17 matches. Bendals continue to struggle on 12 points and are third from bottom after 17 outings.

Also on Thursday, Ottos Rangers kept their hopes of automatic promotion alive when they beat Fort Road 1-0 at the Rangers playing field.

A sixth minute conversion from Kyii Ireland pushed Rangers into the number four position with 31 points, just one point off Five Islands in the number three position and three points off second placed All Saints United.

Fort Road, who won their last two matches, remains seventh in the standings with 21 points.

Meanwhile, Freeman’s Village Scorpions rebounded from a five-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over bottom of the table Hill Top when they met in Freeman’s Village.

The home team was propelled by a double strike from former national player Roy Gregory who netted in minutes 57 and 73 respectively while Darius Hector netted the other goal in minute 43.

Scorpions move to 23 points and sixth in the 12-team standings following what was their seventh victory in 17 showings and their first win of the second round.

Hill Top had their lone strike from Sydney Samuel in minute 51 as they remain rooted at the bottom of the standings with nine points after 15 matches.