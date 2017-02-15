Suspected suicide on cruise ship

Breaking Story

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a crew member who was found hanging in his cabin on the Costa Magica vessel this afternoon.

The deceased was 27 years old, a dishwasher from India. The name has been withheld pending confirmation from the police that his relatives have been notified.

Well-placed sources reported that another crew member discovered the body just before 2 pm.

The crew member who shared a cabin with Silva, allegedly took down the body and attempted to revive him, to no avail.

The doctor on board was also called upon to help, but could do nothing for the man who was pronounced dead on the scene.