Supreme Court lauds DPP for providing valuable information

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Anthony Armstrong has been highly commended for providing information to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court that was crucial to its decision on the fate of an appellant.

Speaking on behalf of his colleague judges, Justice Kelvin Baptiste noted that Armstrong has always been helpful in providing assistance that has proved both beneficial to appellants and respondents.

“The court is very grateful for the tremendous assistance where you have helped the court in its deliberations and conclusions, even if such assistance sometimes goes towards assisting the other side, but it is the finest tradition of the minister of justice. It is most commendable,” the judge said.

In response, the DPP said he was humbled by the acknowledgement.

“I am extremely humble the court would have thought it fit to say such a kind thing. I really and truly appreciate it. On behalf of the office of the DPP, I am sincerely grateful and thankful,” Armstrong said.

The panel, comprising Justices Baptiste, Reginald Armour, SC and Gertel Thom, heard arguments in the magisterial criminal appeal against the sentence of Errol “Errie” Barnes versus the Commissioner of Police for possession of cannabis two and a half pounds of cannabis and possession with intent to supply the drug to others.

