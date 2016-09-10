$400 million resort for Deep Bay

New Story

Developers of the proposed Royalton Antigua Hotel & Resort at Deep Bay Beach have garnered exceedingly positive reviews for their plans from several government agencies, whose only condition was that beach access is guaranteed for all.

During Thursday night’s sparsely attended public consultation on the project, the Development Control Authority (DCA), the Department of Environment (DoE), the National Parks Authority (NPA) and Ivor Jackson and Associates all signalled their approval.

Ivor Jackson, whose firm completed an environmental impact assessment (EIA) on the project, said, “There is a public access bridge that gets you from the main road … over to Deep Bay beach” and advised that “a new bridge” for public access would have to accompany the proposed works.

He added, “Traditional vending on the beach should be protected by a memorandum of agreement. There are a number of vendors down there and I don’t know what the expectation is on the part of the developers.”

Ultimately, Jackson said he would endorse the project once other minor requirements are met.

“We concluded that once the waste water is managed adequately [and] once steps are taken to reduce the impact of polluted run-off to the lagoon [then] there is no reason why the project should not be approved.”

The recommendations for dealing with run-off from construction and operation of the new facility included the widening of the channel into the lagoon “from roughly 12 metres … to about 35 metres”.

He noted that with a widened channel, “You’re going to have to build a new bridge”.

“I think the government should negotiate with the developer on this,” Jackson advised.

The development which is being executed by the Sunwing Travel Group and Blue Diamond Hotels and Resorts, also received the green light from the NPA. I

ts representative Archeologist Dr Reginald Murphy said, “We found no archeological materials of serious significance to say that this project cannot happen.

