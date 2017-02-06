SUDAN ADDED TO CIP BAN LIST

New Story

Sudan has been added to the list of states whose nationals are not allowed to apply for citizenship under Antigua & Barbuda’s Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP).

The ban was communicated as a Cabinet decision which was made public on Saturday.

According to the weekly Cabinet notes, circulated by the government’s Chief of Staff, Lionel “Max” Hurst, recent reports show that Sudan has become a more dangerous place since the civil war with South Sudan.

Clashes between the government and opposition forces there have forced people to evacuate despite the attempts by the United Nations to stop the violence.

The United Nations News Centre said despite the August 2015 peace agreement that formally ended the war, conflict and instability have spread to previously unaffected areas in the Greater Equatoria and Greater Bahr-El-Ghazal regions of the country.

The CIP ban on Sudan brings the number of country restrictions to six.

