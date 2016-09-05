Students highlight overcrowding at ASC

New Story

In the midst of complaints about overcrowding in secondary schools across the island, rallies and calls to open the Five Islands plant as a secondary school, two past students of the Antigua State College (ASC) said the tertiary institution has also had issues with overcrowding.

The 2016 top student in the Engineering Department, Tahvorn George and 2016 Advanced Level Department graduate, Jeremiah Valero, described the challenges they faced in an overcrowded Pure Mathematics class during their first year of college.

“In the 2014-2015 academic year for the Antigua State College, I did Pure Mathematics and that was around 150 students. Imagine being crammed in the auditorium and having to find a desk and chair at the same time. Jeremiah and

I had to share a desk and write in a notebook. They even had to split the class into two [groups], one with Patrick Simon and one with Patrick Lake and even then, the groups were still big because there were at least 60 in each,” George and Valero recounted on OBSERVER Radio’s Youthology.

Another 2016 Advanced Level Department graduate, Laverne David shared her experience with overcrowding in the classroom and believed that complaints on the matter are not dealt with in a timely fashion.

“I had experienced overcrowding one time in a class. My teacher had 60 students in the class so he was not really able to teach us properly,” David said.

Meanwhile, a chemistry lecturer at ASC, Dwayne Simon defined overcrowding in learning institutions, and offered his suggestions as to why the situation at the college may be occurring.

“A lot of institutions and academia would suggest that the ideal class size is between 25 and 30 students, so anything above that can be considered to be overcrowding. So you have overcrowding in the classroom setting and then you have overcrowding within the school. Let’s say you have shared resources, too many students using the same field, or cafeteria you have overcrowding in different contexts,” Simon explained.

He added that there are certain factors such as lack of resources that may prevent the administration from easing the overcrowding that takes place at the college.

“With respect to hiring staff, there are two things. You have to have the will and you have to have resources. Most times there is always a will to be able to facilitate the needs of students and so what is left are the resources.

“As we know, most institutions in Antigua have their financial challenges so if there is a request that is not executed, most times than not it is as a result of financial constraints,” the chemistry lecturer said.