Struggles continue for Gayle as Kings lose

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (CMC) – Chris Gayle’s run of low scores in the Pakistan Super League continued on Thursday as his Karachi Kings suffered a seven-run defeat to Sunil Narine’s Lahore Qalanders.

Chasing a challenging 180 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Kings came up short at 172 for eight, with the veteran left-hander mustering just five while his West Indies teammate Kieron Pollard also failed, scoring just eight as King suffered a major batting meltdown.

Gayle now has 17 runs from three innings in the tournament.

Only Sri Lankan star Kumar Sangakkara, with 65 off 45 balls and Pakistani Shoaib Malik, with a 30-ball 39, showed any resistance in a 101-run, third wicket stand which pulled Kings around from 21 for two in the fourth over.

Once the partnership was broken, however, Kings slumped again with six wickets tumbling for just 46 runs down the stretch.

Off-spinner Narine, who opened the bowling, finished with two for 32 from his four overs. He also accounted for Pollard, deceived and bowled between bat and pad in the 17th over.

Earlier, Qalanders rattled up 179 for eight off their 20 overs after being sent in, with Fakhar Zaman top-scoring with 56.

Narine smashed a four and a six in scoring 13 from six deliveries as he opened his shoulders late on.