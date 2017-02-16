Striking staff agrees to a four-week wait for salary increase

Cleaners, grounds and maintenance workers at Antigua State College meet with their union official. (Photo by Theresa Gordon)

The ancillary staff at Antigua State College (ASC), who withheld their labour on Wednesday over promised salary upgrades, has agreed to a four-week wait for this to materialise.

The agreement came following a meeting at the Golden Grove Campus between the more than 20 workers, their bargaining agent, ASC Principal Hyram Forde and the Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Education, Rosa Greenaway.

The officials were called in after the cleaners and ground and maintenance staff, reported for their 6 am shift and refused to work until they received notification as to the status of their salary increase, which they indicated, was promised since last year.

Due to the action, students and tutors were forced to operate in unsuitable conditions.

The workers said they were notified via a government circular about the salary upgrades for all ancillary staff within the public service and they became concerned when nothing was communicated to them about the said increases.

One member of staff, who requested that his name be withheld, told OBSERVER media that they had approached the principal of the college who promised to investigate the matter and action was taken after he failed to update them.

