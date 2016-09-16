Stewart regrets war of words with government

New Story

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart says it was “unlike” his company to engage in a war of words with the government of Antigua & Barbuda.

Stewart spoke to reporters shortly after delivering the feature address at the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) State of the Industry Conference (SOTIC) here on Thursday.

“It got a little public and very unlike us and we never intended it to,” Stewart said while giving an update on negotiations with the Antigua & Barbuda government, which he describes as “very cordial.”

The award winning hotel executive said, “While we don’t agree with some of the things that have been said, at the end of the day it’s a partnership.”

For several days in June, the international hotel chain and the Gaston Browne administration engaged in a bitter war of words before the two parties finally agreed to hold talks in private.

The disagreement surrounded the government’s threat to end a tax agreement brokered by the previous administration.

The opposition has suggested that the ongoing negotiations could derail simultaneous discussions toward the construction of a Beaches Resort, which also falls under the Sandals banner.

