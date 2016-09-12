Stewart breaks record to win T&T’s first gold

New Story

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, CMC-Trinidad and Tobago’s Akeem Stewart became the best in the world after capturing gold in record breaking fashion at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday.

Stewart won T&T’s first ever gold medal in the games by shattering his previous javelin record of 54.77 with a new distance of 57.32 on his final attempt in the F43 division.

He had also smashed the record earlier on by throwing 57.23m on his first try at Olympic Stadium.

“We are tremendously proud of Akeem, becoming the first man to medal at the Paralympic Games for Trinidad and Tobago and doing so with record throws,” said Minister of Sport, Darryl Smith.

“Akeem is a gifted athlete and worthy ambassador for Paralympic sport.”

Stewart, 24, is also being favoured to medal when he competes in his favourite event, the discus next week.

“I knew he would have done well because I am aware of the ability he has,” said his father Wayne Stewart.

“I think Akeem is still to produce his best performance, either at the Paralympics or after, so keep your eyes on him. I wait to see how he will perform at next Friday’s discus event.”