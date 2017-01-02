Steve Martin deletes Carrie Fisher tribute after claims of sexism

Steve Martin deleted a tweet that he wrote as a tribute to the late Carrie Fisher after people called his words sexist.

The 71-year-old actor was trying to convey that he was captured by the Star Wars actress’ beauty at a young age and later learned of her witty personality after he got to know her.

“When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well,” Steve tweeted before being pressured to delete it.

While some people shamed Steve for tweeting about Carrie‘s looks right after her death, others said that it was a lovely tribute to his longtime friend.
