Stephen Marley top J’can on Billboard Reggae Chart

Stephen ‘Ragga’ Marley’s Revelation Part II: The Fruit of Life is the highest placed album by a Jamaican on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart for the week of September 10, 2016.

He is two places above his brother Ziggy, whose self-titled set is at number five. Both albums are on a downswing, as Revelation Part II: The Fruit of Life has dipped from number two the previous week, so far peaking at number one in its five-week stint on the Billboard ranking. Ziggy Marley lost a place from number four the week before and also peaked at number one. It has spent 14 weeks on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart so far.

Overseas-based performers enjoy the top two places, with HIRIE’s Wandering Souldebuting at number one, earning a highest ranking debut notation in the process. It pushed Rebelution’s Falling Into Place into the second spot, that set spending 12 weeks on the chart so far.

At 41 weeks on the Billboard ranking, Stick Figure’s Set in Stone is the top five entry with the longest run. The former chart-topper was at number three last week.

Morgan Heritage has enjoyed a comeback of sorts with Full Circle, re-entering the chart at number six after not placing in the previous week’s listing. The family band’s former number one set is the only album in the top 10 for the week of September 10 which was not ranked by Billboard the previous week.

At number seven is Iration’s Hotting Up, which is marking a year on the Billboard Reggae Chart. That longevity is bested in the top 10 only by Joss Stone’s Water For Your Soul, which has reached 56 weeks on the ranking and, moving up from 11 the previous week, has been tabbed the greatest gainer for the week.

COMPILATION ALBUMS

The various artistes compilations Reggae Gold 2016 and Reggae Sun Jammin’ at numbers eight and nine, respectively round out the top 10. In its fifth week on the chart Reggae Gold 2016 has fallen from number five, while Reggae Sun Jammin’has lost two places in its 10th week on the Billboard Reggae Album Chart.

On the Hot 100, Cheap Thrills by Sia, featuring Sean Paul, has slipped a place and is at number three, after being at number two last week and peaking at the pole position during its half-year on the listing.

The revisiting of Tanto Metro’s Everyone Falls in Love Sometimes by Tory Lanez, titled LUV, has moved up nine places in its ninth week on the Billboard Top 100 to sit at number 21. Drake’s Jamaican-laced Controlla is on the wane; in its 17th week on the chart it is at 24, down from 22 last week. So far it has peaked at number 16 in its 17-week chart run.

I Got The Keys by DJ Khaled, featuring Jay Z and Future, has lost eight places to be at 52. All in My Head (Flex) by Fifth Harmony (featuring Fetty Wap), which has elements of Cobra’s Flex, is at number 31 after 10 weeks on the chart. It was at number 27 last week, after peaking at 24.

On the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs list, Charly Black’s Gyal You a Party is holding firm at number 23. It has peaked at number 18 in its 13 weeks on the chart.