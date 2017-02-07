St. Vincent bans Styrofoam products

February 7, 2017 Reuters Regional No comments
KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, Feb 7, CMC – The St. Vincent and the Grenadines government has announced a ban on the importation of Styrofoam products.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves delivering the EC$976.4 million (One EC dollar =US$0.37 cents) budget to Parliament on Monday night, also announced the removal of value added tax (VAT) on biodegradable packaging and food containers.

“This measure is intended to lower the costs of these environmentally positive substitutes for plastics, including Styrofoam, and reduce the adverse effects that plastics have on our environment,” he said.

The new measure goes into effect on May 1.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines join several Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries that have banned Styrofoam which is made of fossil fuels and synthetic chemicals, which may leach if they come in contact with hot, greasy or acidic food.

Environmentalists say while Styrofoam keep coffee hot, they may also add an unwanted dose of toxins to the drink and even animals are affected by the product which is indigestible.
