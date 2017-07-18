St Lucia women pull out of U-20 qualifiers

HAMILTON, Bermuda, (CMC) – St Lucia have pulled out of the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s Under-20 Qualifiers to be held at the National Stadium here, officials have said.

St Lucia’s late withdrawal has reduced Group B from four teams to three, with host nation Bermuda now facing Curaçao in the opening match on Wednesday night.

Bermuda will play Jamaica in their second and final group match on Sunday. Jamaica face Curaçao on Friday.

Group matches are also being played in Haiti at the Stade Sylvio Cator and at the Dominican Republic’s Estadio Juan Felix Sanchez Stadium on the same dates, with the three group winners joining host nation St Kitts and Nevis in the finals from November 22-26.

In Group A, Haiti will host Anguilla, Cuba and Dominica, while Dominican Republic will play in Group C against Antigua, Puerto Rico and Bonaire.