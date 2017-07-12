ST. LUCIA-POLITICS- Agriculture Minister resigns

New Story

CASTRIES, St Lucia Jul. 12, CMC – Agriculture Minister Jimmy Henry has resigned following reports that he was recently stopped and searched at the George Charles Airport .

Henry, who announced his resignation Wednesday in a video posted on social media.

He attributed his decision to “personal reasons” which he said was taking attention away from his Ministerial duties.

“For reasons altogether personal, I have decided to tender my resignation with immediate effect from the senate and as a Minister. Due to these personal matters at this time, I am unable to give the attention necessary to my Ministerial duties,” Henry said.

He thanked his supporters in his east coast village of Dennery and said he would continue to maintain a keen interest in the community.

However, according to former government minister and talk show host, Richard Frederick has alleged that Henry was stopped at George Charles Airport and questioned about an undisclosed sum on money in his possession.

But National Security Minister Hermanguild Francis, on Tuesday, denied knowledge of any such investigation regarding Henry and suggested that the allegation is political mischief.

In response, top cop, Milton Desir, told reporters that he gave no order to investigate Henry, who had previously declined to comment on the matter – until now.

Henry contested the Dennery North seat in the last general election and lost to Shawn Edward of the St Lucia Labour Party.