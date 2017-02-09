Sports Ministry to focus on training, restructuring in 2017

February 9, 2017
Minister of Sports, EP Chet Greene.

The Ministry of Sports will, in 2017, place emphasis on the training of both its administrative and technical staff as they seek to improve the overall standard of sports here in Antigua.

This is according to sports minister, EP Chet Greene, who said that sports, at the grassroots level, will benefit from not only training but also the restructuring of the Ministry of Sports.

“The whole classification of our coaches is another area that is being looked at, employment of additional human resource is another change. Training becomes the most significant and important component of the ministry’s work for 2017 as we focus on not only the preparation of not only our athletes but of those who are called upon to train or to prepare the athletes,” he said.

The minister also confirmed plans to make “changes” within the top level of the Ministry, changes he said, would likely come this year.

“They include a change in the leading structure of the department of sports. We want to place a greater emphasis on the incubator programme which is what the schools’ programme really is, a first contact to the sport world for athletes and would-be athletes,” Greene said.

