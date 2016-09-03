Spencer discusses CCJ public education campaign with NCC

New Story

Less than a week after he warned that inadequate public consultations could result in a negative vote in a referendum to decide whether to retain the London-based Privy Council as the island’s final court, former prime minister Baldwin Spencer has held discussions with the National Coordinating Committee (NCC)

Spencer, who has already indicated that he is supportive of the island replacing the Privy Council with the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), held talks with NCC leader Ambassador Clarence Henry on Friday.

A statement issued following the meeting said the talks were to ensure that all stakeholders are “continuously engaged in the process”.

It quoted Henry as acknowledging that “there is much work” to be done.

During the debate in Parliament on the Constitutional Referendum Bill 2016, Spencer, who is also the Opposition Leader, said it was imperative for there to be much more public education programmes on the CCJ/Privy Council debate so as to allow citizens to make an enlightened decision.

