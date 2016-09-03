Spencer discusses CCJ public education campaign with NCC

September 3, 2016 CMC The Big Stories No comments
New Story
CCJ court privy council

Less than a week after he warned that inadequate public consultations could result in a negative vote in a referendum to decide whether to retain the London-based Privy Council as the island’s final court, former prime minister Baldwin Spencer has held discussions with the National Coordinating Committee (NCC)

Spencer, who has already indicated that he is supportive of the island replacing the Privy Council with the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), held talks with NCC leader Ambassador Clarence Henry on Friday.

A statement issued following the meeting said the talks were to ensure that all stakeholders are “continuously engaged in the process”.

It quoted Henry as acknowledging that “there is much work” to be done.

During the debate in Parliament on the Constitutional Referendum Bill 2016, Spencer, who is also the Opposition Leader, said it was imperative for there to be much more public education programmes on the CCJ/Privy Council debate so as to allow citizens to make an enlightened decision.

 

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.