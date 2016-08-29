Spencer captures Cycling Stage Races title

New Story

In a gruelling three-stage race organised by the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation over the weekend, Marvin Spencer dominated the field to capture the overall title.

In the men’s elite class, Spencer was followed by Conroy Thomas into second place and Alvin Merrick third. Garfield

Henry captured the Masters class, Jeffrey Kelsick second and Sean Weathered third.

Competing in the Men’s Elite Class, on Saturday, Spencer completed the sprint time trial from Police Recreation

Grounds to North Sound and back in a time of 9 minutes and 25 seconds.

Tesheed Gordon finished a commendable second with a time of 9 minutes and 54 seconds. Joshua Gayral rounded off the top three in a time of 10 minutes and 34 seconds.

In the Junior Male category, Emmanuel Gayral won the time trial in an impressive time of 10 minutes and 12 seconds.

His brother, Renee Gayral Jr was 9 seconds behind, while David Simmons finished third in 10 minutes and 36 seconds.

Garfield Henry led the Masters division after completing the short sprint in 9 minutes and 36 seconds, while Alistair Savoury finished his lap in 11 minutes and 24 seconds to win the Sports class. Nathan Graham finished second with Peter Kelsick settling for third.

The second stage, which was the circuit race contested at the PanAm Base, saw Marvin Spencer once again stamping his dominance on the rest of the field.