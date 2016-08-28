SpaceX Dragon Returns to Earth With Station Science, Gea

New Story

A SpaceX Dragon capsule returned to Earth on Friday with scientific gifts from the International Space Station. NASA astronaut Kate Rubins waved goodbye as the Dragon slowly flew away Friday morning.

Six hours later, the spacecraft parachuted into the Pacific, just off Mexico’s Baja California coast. It’s loaded with 3,000 pounds of research and equipment, including 12 mice that flew up on the Dragon as part of a genetic study.

“Good splashdown of Dragon confirmed,” SpaceX reported via Twitter. Rubins and Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi used the big robot arm to release the capsule. Mission Control thanked the astronauts for their effort, then added, “To the Dragon recovery team, fair winds