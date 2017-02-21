Soldiers on charges of stealing milk and butter

New Story

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Feb 21, CMC – Three soldier are due to return to court here on March 6 after they were charged with stealing milk and butter from the Guyana defence Force (GDF).

The soldiers – Victor Logan, 27, Kevin Fitz, 26 and Richard Charles- appeared were released on GUY$50,000 (One Guyana dollar =US$0.004 cents) bail each when they appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates Court caught stealing 11 bags of milk and seven cases of butter from the GDF Headquarters, Camp Ayanganna.

The three were caught goods hidden in a car that they were driving out of the base.