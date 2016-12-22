Smith returns to Barbados Tridents

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Regional Twenty20 star Dwayne Smith will return to the Barbados Tridents in the second big transfer move ahead of the next season of the Caribbean Premier League.

The move follows the seismic shift of batting superstar Chris Gayle from defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs to the emerging St Kitts Patriots franchise.

Smith played for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in this year’s CPL, the region’s premier Twenty20 tournament, a move that was met with great consternation in his native Barbados.

The 33-year-old all-rounder was the third highest scorer with 279 runs for the Warriors however, helping them to reach the Final, where they lost to Gayle’s Tallawahs.

“It’s great to be back with the Tridents,” said Smith, who spent the first three years of the fledgling CPL with the franchise based in his native Barbados. “I’m sure the fans will be also. Let’s hope the runs are plenty like 2014.”

Smith had his best season in the CPL during the 2014 tournament, amassing 353 runs at an average 44.12, highlighted by two memorable centuries at Kensington Oval against St Lucia Zouks (110 not out) and the Amazon Warriors (104 not), helping the Tridents win the title.

“It’s great to have Dwayne back with us,” said Tridents captain Kieron Pollard. “Dwayne has been instrumental in our best performances and he will be crucial in our plans to win the championship next year.”