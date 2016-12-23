Sir Viv calls for Hawksbills return

New Story

One of the most successful West Indies captains to date, Sir Vivian Richards, is advocating for the return of the Antigua based Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise, the Antigua Hawksbills.

The franchise, Sir Viv said, would have played an important role in both the development and the exposure of a number of locally-based players.

“The last couple of games we had here I think we had something that was spectacular enough that, in my opinion, could be classified and classed with any that was held in the region. So yeah there is a purpose for that,” he said.

“With all the other huge tournaments around the world, our guys can be showcased where they are in a reasonable enough position for them to highlight their skills and maybe draw attention to other franchises around the world because that I think is a huge outlet,” he added.

It was announced in February, 2015 that the Hawksbills would not have taken part that year.

Chief Operating Officer for the CPL, Pete Russell, in making the announcement, said there had been very little interest from the government here in hosting a franchise.

Sir Viv, stating that a number of things should be taken into consideration when making an investment of that magnitude, questioned whether or not regional governments on a whole were, themselves, satisfied with the performance of the CPL.

