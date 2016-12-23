Sir Viv calls for Hawksbills return

December 23, 2016 The Big Scores No comments
New Story

The CPL announced in February of last year that the Antigua Hawksbills franchise would no longer be taking part in the annual tournament.

One of the most successful West Indies captains to date, Sir Vivian Richards, is advocating for the return of the Antigua based Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise, the Antigua Hawksbills.

The franchise, Sir Viv said, would have played an important role in both the development and the exposure of a number of locally-based players.

“The last couple of games we had here I think we had something that was spectacular enough that, in my opinion, could be classified and classed with any that was held in the region. So yeah there is a purpose for that,” he said.

“With all the other huge tournaments around the world, our guys can be showcased where they are in a reasonable enough position for them to highlight their skills and maybe draw attention to other franchises around the world because that I think is a huge outlet,” he added. 

It was announced in February, 2015 that the Hawksbills would not have taken part that year.

Chief Operating Officer for the CPL, Pete Russell, in making the announcement, said there had been very little interest from the government here in hosting a franchise.

Sir Viv, stating that a number of things should be taken into consideration when making an investment of that magnitude, questioned whether or not regional governments on a whole were, themselves, satisfied with the performance of the CPL.

 

More in today’s Daily Observer.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.