Sir Viv backs professionalism of WICB

September 9, 2016 Observer The Big Scores No comments
Legendary West Indies captain, Sir Vivian Richards.

Legendary West Indies captain Sir Vivian Richards said he would support a move to fully professionalise the running of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) with directors becoming paid fulltime employees.

The Antiguan, who appeared on OBSERVER Radio’s Good Morning Jojo Sports Show on Thursday, weighed in on a discussion as to whether or not being elected members of the board should become a fulltime job in order to improve its management.

“The whole circuit itself has become professional and if you are going to have guys making decisions where individuals are paid professionally and paid handsomely in order to make some of these decisions — because some of these guys have their fulltime jobs — I see no problem with [them] getting a suitable enough stipend,” he said.

Sir Viv, who had never lost a Test series as captain of the regional side, said such a move would mean that those working for the WICB would be held to a much higher standard than they are currently where accountability is concerned.

“It’s about the people who would have made certain decisions in the past and who would have put us in certain positions and embarrassed us in positions, to be accountable,” he said. “Some of the stuff you would have had to correct, some of the wrongs and some [of the reports] have gone totally ignored.”

President of the WICB, Dave Cameron, has indicated that he will seek a third term in office in 2017.

 

 

 

 
