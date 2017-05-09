Sir Ron says US can’t back up controversial report

Antigua’s Ambassador to the United States Sir Ronald Sanders says the US has not been able to back up some of the claims in the now infamous INCSR report.

The US State Department’s International Narcotics Control Strategy Report – INCSR – called Antigua’s CIP among the most lax in the world.

Sir Ronald says he has reached out to the US authorities about the report’s veracity.

He says the effects of the reports are felt when banks read them documents.

