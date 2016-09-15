Sir Curtly: Simmons’ Sacking Was Poorly Timed

New Story

Stating that he was not surprised that Phil Simmons was sacked by the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), former bowling consultant to the senior men’s team and legendary fast bowler, Sir Curtly Ambrose has, however, questioned the timing of the move.

The Antiguan, who was replaced as bowling consultant under the advice of Simmons in May this year, said the decision to fire the coach at this time was made with little concern for the fact that the senior team is about to embark on a tour to the UAE where they will face Pakistan.

“The timing is wrong, to be quite blunt. This happened when we went to Sri Lanka last year as well when Simmons made a statement about interference in team selection and, about two or three days before we left for Sri Lanka, they suspended him, which was wrong,” he said.

“If you weren’t happy with the things he said, why pull a coach off a [tour] two or three days before? All they had to do was maybe send him some correspondence saying they were not happy and they would deal with it when he gets back and now this time around, it’s the same thing.”

The WICB confirmed Simmons’ dismissal on Tuesday, ending days of speculation in regional media, which preceded last weekend’s quarterly Board of Directors meeting in Dominica.

The decision, Sir Curtly believes, undermines both the confidence and team morale heading into the pending tour.

“The morale of the team can’t be good because when you would have at least had a camp and then you learn one or two days before departure that your coach isn’t going to be around because he’s been fired, it must send the wrong message,” he said.

The WICB identified “differences in culture and strategic approach” as reasons for its separation from coach Simmons.

However, Sir Curtly warned that firing coaches is not the key to finding success in the longer format of the game.

“If you look back at the last 10 or 12 years or so, we had quite a few coaches who came and went and the performances have been the same, so I am not so sure if the coaching or the coach is the problem. We need to look at the players themselves and ask a few questions. Are these players good enough to compete with the top teams in the world?”

The WICB also announced that the team will be headed by its manager Joel Garner and coaches Henderson Springer and Roddy Estwick.

West Indies will play three Twenty20 International (T20Is), three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Test matches in the UAE.