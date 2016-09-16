Sir Curtly: Former players bitter but willing to help

Former West Indies fast bowler Sir Curtly Ambrose said a number of former players are still “very bitter” over past issues they would have had with the West indies Cricket Board (WICB) but are still ready and willing, at a moment’s notice, to assist whenever called upon.

The Antiguan, who was fired as the senior team’s bowling consultant in May of this year, was responding to questions pertaining to what has seemingly become a never ending battle the Board and some senior and former cricketers.

“To be quite honest, a lot of past cricketers are still very bitter with the treatment from the West Indies Cricket Board. When you hear some of them talk, you know they are, but I still believe that most of them would still like to help West Indies cricket,” he said.

“When you look at the greats we have a very rich legacy and that legacy has really been torn to pieces in recent times so even though most of these guys are bitter they still would like to help because it is still about us and our cricket and it’s all we have.”

Asked if he would return as a member of the coaching once he was asked to do so, Sir Curtly said his dedication is to the furtherance of West Indies cricket.

“Like I’ve said before and I will maintain that I am a West Indian and if it wasn’t for West Indies cricket you probably wouldn’t be talking to me on this level. and I’ve always said, I will never degrade or disgrace West Indies cricket and anything I can do to help the cricket get better, I will be happy to do so,” the former player said.

“If I am asked to come back, of course I will do it. I have no problems and even though ‘Simmo’ [Phil Simmons] fired me, I have no animosity towards him. This is West Indies cricket and we, as West Indies past cricketers, whatever we can do to make the cricket better, we should do it,” he added.

Sir Curtly picked up 405 wickets in 98 Tests and 225 ODI wickets in 176 matches.

Phil Simmons was sacked as West Indies coach during the WICB’s Board of Directors meeting held in Dominica last weekend. The coach’s dismissal was however, only made public on Tuesday via a press release.