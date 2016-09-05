Singer’s death, like his songs, brings fans together

New Story

It is difficult to overstate the popularity in Mexico of Juan Gabriel, whose music tapped a deeply sentimental vein in Mexican culture. His appeal transcended regional, racial and class boundaries in an otherwise stratified and fractured society. His music was played at children’s birthday parties and the wedding anniversaries of retirees. It provided the soundtrack for joyous occasions and for heartbreak.

While there may be no perfect analog in the American and European firmament of musical heroes, the national outpouring that followed his death brought to mind the instant tributes and responses to the deaths of Michael Jackson, Prince and David Bowie.

He was a flamboyant performer, favoring sequin-covered or shiny silk outfits in bright colors like yellow and hot pink. “He was authentic. I never saw a pose in him,” said Chuco Mendoza, 59, a bass guitarist in Mexico City.

Mendoza, like nearly all Mexicans, grew up listening to Juan Gabriel on the radio and watching him on television.

“He was a balladeer whose words were simple and direct,” Mendoza said. “He spoke the same language as ordinary people, and they could identify with it. His harmony wasn’t complicated, but it was catchy, and it would take hold in people’s consciousness.”

Even Mexico’s intellectuals began to paraphrase his lyrics. On Sunday evening, as commemorations spread on social media, many people repeated some of his most well-known phrases, expressions that have entered Mexico’s popular lexicon.

In his collaborations with other well-known musicians, Juan Gabriel was famous for being very demanding with them. Because he was self-taught, he would sing the music and the arrangements to his musicians.

But when Juan Gabriel became a superstar, he never forgot his connection to ordinary people and would perform at the outdoor arenas of Mexico’s regional cities during state fairs.

His fans stretched across Latin America, and to Spain. Immigrants to the United States took his songs with them, and he played to sold-out venues north of the border, complete with a full mariachi band, orchestra and his signature showmanship.

Still, the hardship of his childhood was never far away. He was born Alberto Aguilera Valadez to farmworkers, and was the youngest of 10 siblings. His father, Gabriel Aguilera, was committed to a mental hospital when he was a baby.

Seeking work, his mother took the family from central Mexico to the rough border city of Juárez, across the border from El Paso. She could not afford to care for him and placed him in a children’s home when he was 5.

That is where he met Juan Contreras, a deaf musician who first taught him music. He took the stage name Juan Gabriel in honor of his first teacher and his father.

At 14, he ran away from the children’s home and began to compose music, selling trinkets on the street and later playing in the city’s bars. Seeking fame, he went to Mexico City, where he spent more than a year in prison, falsely accused of stealing a guitar.

But the story goes that the famous ranchera singer Enriqueta Jiménez heard him and persuaded her producers to hire him. By 21, he had released his first album.