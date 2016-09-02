Singer shares experience as a local performer

New Story

Arianne Whyte is a local singer who performs at the best hotels in Antigua & Barbuda as the entertainment for the evening. In an interview, she shared some of the high points and low points that she has faced during her career.

Whyte began singing at the very young age of five in her church choir called the “Glory Alley Choir”.

She said that while singing has some challenges, but she has no intentions of stopping now.

“It’s challenging, because sometimes you don’t get the recognition or the perks that you deserve, but I am not going to give up. So far it’s working out,” Whyte said.

She remains motivated by surrounding herself with her friends, family, as well as looking within herself. She also keeps in touch with modern music.

“I stay motivated through my family, by staying current with the music, drawing inspiration from them and from within.”

She also described some of the most defining moments within her career such has furthering her education and being exposed to performing arts.

“When I got a scholarship to study Performing Arts an Acting at Lee Strasberg Theatre in New York back in 2002, that was one defining moment. Also, when I did my first album but when I did my album in 2010 called ‘The Music In Me’. When I began to do solo acts, those were defining moments as well.

When asked what she would recommend to those who are struggling or may not know where to begin their career, she urged them to remain true and believe in themselves.

“Stay true to yourself. A lot of people are going to tell you if you are reggae singer that you should sing rap or soca to breakthrough. Yes, be open to different genres but stay true to who you are as an individual. I know this may sound cliché ,but believe in yourself a singer and performer. You never know when your break is going to come.”