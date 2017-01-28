Simon resigns as Sap’s head coach

Former national goalkeeper, Janiel Simon, has left his post as coach of the SAP Football Club.

The former SAP player tendered his resignation earlier this week, sighting his inability to further motivate players as the team struggles to steer clear of both the two-team automatic relegation zone and the single playoff spot.

“The club staying in the Premier League was my main focus. This decision comes because we have four more games left in the competition and I definitely want to give them the best opportunity and the best chance to stay in the Premier League. And with somebody new, bringing new ideas and you know when you have lost a few players when you are giving instructions and it’s still not going the way you want it to go so that is one of my main reasons, I want them to stay up,” he said.

SAP occupies the seventh position in the standings with 14 points, two points ahead of eighth placed Liberta Blackhawks who are currently in the lone playoff spot.

Simon believes that assistant coach, Nikisha Samuel, has the capacity to turn the team’s fortunes around.

“They would have [Nikisha Samuel] there who was my assistant and you would have Andrew Jean who also helped out and both of them can do a very good job. They have definitely gotten the respect from the management staff and the players so hopefully they can pull it off. But as I said, the last four games are very important and this is the best time to fight to stay in the league and not when you’re in the First Division and trying to come back up,” he said.

Glanvilles sit at the bottom of the standings with just eight points with Tryum FC second from bottom with 11 points.

Parham continues to lead the competition with 35 points, while defending champions, Greenbay Hoppers trail on 31.