Simmons wants support for new measures to improve Windies performance

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) -Frustrated West Indies head coach Phil Simmons says he has not been successful in getting a number of new measures implemented to help improve the performance of the regional squad.

Simmons made his revelation during a news conference following the West Indies 2-0 defeat in the four-Test series against India.

The former Windies all-rounder, head coach for a little over a year, says he has requested that a meeting of regional coaches be held about three times a year to review training modules, improvement in practice facilities and at least

three competitive matches for the West Indies A team each year.

“There are a lot of things that I have asked for but it’s not coming to fruition. I have asked for coaches to meet twice, maybe three times a year and discuss cricket,” Simmons disclosed.

“We need to make sure that whatever we are doing upstairs is going down to everybody. You and I might be two coaches and we coach differently, but the same objective we need to have. If we don’t have the same objective then we are spinning top in mud”.

West Indies have been languishing at the bottom of the ICC rankings in Test cricket for some time now as officials ponder ways of reversing the trend.