Simmons sacked as West Indies coach

September 14, 2016 espncricinfo.com
Phil Simmons (right) chats with former bowling consultant Sir Curtly Ambrose during a practice session in 2015.

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has been sacked, ESPNcricinfo understands.  Simmons,  who  moved  into  the  role  after  last  year’s  World  Cup  following  a  spell  with Ireland, was informed about the termination of his contract on Tuesday shortly before the T20 squad was due to fly to the UAE and just six months after West Indies won the World T20.

Simmons’ journey as West Indies coach was never smooth once he made his thoughts public  soon  after  he  was  not  allowed  to  pick  what  he  felt  was  the best  squad  for the  ODI series in Sri Lanka last year.

Consequently  the  WICB suspended  him briefly  before  allowing  him  back  to  his  role once both parties resolved to sort out matters amicably.

It  was  in  September  last  year  that  the  issue  of  selection  reared  its  head  again  when Simmons said: “The disappointing fact is that you can lose 3-2 in a vote-off, but there is too much interference from outside in the selection of the ODI squad and it’s disappointing for me to know that in any aspect of life … [people would use] their position to get people into a squad; or in this case, get people left out of a squad. It is wrong and I don’t like it and that is my beef with the selection of the ODI team.”

His reinstatement, the WICB said in a statement, was “conditioned upon” two criteria: “issuance  to  him  of  a  letter  of  reprimand  for  his  inappropriate  public  comments”,  and  his “making a public apology to the WICB and persons whom he may have offended”.

The  recent  Test  series  against  India  finished  in  a  2-0  defeat  but  confirmation  of Simmons’  departure  came  the  day West  Indies’  T20  players  were  scheduled  to  leave  for the UAE where they will play three T20Is and three ODIs starting September 23.

Under Simmons, West Indies played 14 Tests which brought only one victory although that was enough to secure a shared series against England last year.

It has been suggested that former West Indies captain and current Kent coach Jimmy Adams is the replacement the WICB wants, but sources close to Adams told ESPNcricinfo he is not interested.

Unconfirmed  reports  are  that  the  current  director  of  cricket  Richard  Pybus  could  take over    as    interim    coach    of    the    team    for    the    matches    against    Pakistan. (www.espncricinfo.com)
