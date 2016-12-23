Simmons appointed Patriots head coach 

New Story

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) – St Kitts & Nevis Patriots made their second bombshell announcement on Thursday, disclosing that they have appointed Phil Simmons to be head coach for the next season of the Caribbean Premier League.

Simmons’ appointment comes a little over three months after his dismissal from the post of West Indies head coach, following what the West Indies Cricket Board described as “differences in culture and strategic approach”.

His appointment to direct strategy for the Patriots, replacing South African Eric Simons in the position, is the third major announcement in recent days that has allowed the fledgling league to make headlines during its off-season.

“I am delighted to take up the role as head coach of the Patriots,” said Simmons. “I would like to thank the owners and management for offering me this exciting opportunity to lead the squad.

“I am aware of the immediate challenges we are facing and I will do all possible to ensure that we achieve improved results.”

Simmons’ appointment follows last week’s announcement that talismanic opening batsman Chris Gayle was acquired by the Patriots in a big transfer move from defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs and the Barbados Tridents revealed on Wednesday that prized opener Dwayne Smith was returning.

