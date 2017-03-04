Sex tape suspect in police custody

New Story

A man who is suspected to be behind the sex crimes detailed on an audio recording being shared on social media, is in police custody for questioning for crimes against two underage girls.

Police sources said it is believed that one of the girls is the female heard talking to the suspect who was disputing the amount of money he was being asked to pay for sexual favours.

The other girl who the man is suspected of violating, is said to be the sister of the one heard on the recording. The middle-aged man was reportedly picked up after the child’s mother took her to the police on Thursday.

The suspect, whose name cannot be published as stipulated by the Sexual Offences Act, had not been charged up to press time.

The recording of a male and female in a dispute on whether the sexual favour was worth $400 or $200, began circulating last week. It has garnered thousands of views, likes and shares on Facebook since it was posted.

