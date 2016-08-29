Seven displaced after fire ravaged their homes

New Story

The crackling of burned wood, the strong smell of char and scorched metal were the only remnants of the Villa home of a family of five after fire destroyed their dwelling.

The intense blaze, which started around 2 am Saturday, destroyed the home of Victor and Esme Jeffrey and three others who lived with them.

Esme told OBSERVER media that she and the rest of her family were able to escape the blaze, in the house they had been renting for 17 years.

“Because of how the dog was behaving, I got up and when I peeped out I saw a boy running past the house,” she said.

The woman explained that it was at that point she noticed that something was wrong and tried to leave her bedroom only to be greeted by intense heat.

“When I opened that bedroom door, the heat that struck me, I had to just run back, hold on to my husband and tell he, ‘Fire! Fire!

Come let we get out.’ I start waking up the others in the house and we get out,” she recounted.

Esme said in their haste the family was not able to save any of their personal possessions.

The woman and her family are staying with her daughter Melanie Benn who lives two houses away from where the fire occurred.

She said it was her daughter’s dog which kept barking when the fire started.

During the Saturday telephone interview Esme, complained of chest pains.