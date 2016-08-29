Seven displaced after fire ravaged their homes

August 29, 2016 The Big Stories No comments
New Story
One home destroyed and another damaged after an early morning fire, Saturday at Alfred Peters Street, Villa. (Photo by Kadeem Joseph/OBSERVER media)

One home destroyed and another damaged after an early morning fire, Saturday at Alfred Peters Street, Villa. (Photo by Kadeem Joseph/OBSERVER media)

The crackling of burned wood, the strong smell of char and scorched metal were the only remnants of the Villa home of a family of five after fire destroyed their dwelling.
The intense blaze, which started around 2 am Saturday, destroyed the home of Victor and Esme Jeffrey and three others who lived with them.
Esme told OBSERVER media that she and the rest of her family were able to escape the blaze, in the house they had been renting for 17 years.
“Because of how the dog was behaving, I got up and when I peeped out I saw a boy running past the house,” she said.
The woman explained that it was at that point she noticed that something was wrong and tried to leave her bedroom only to be greeted by intense heat.
“When I opened that bedroom door, the heat that struck me, I had to just run back, hold on to my husband and tell he, ‘Fire! Fire!
Come let we get out.’ I start waking up the others in the house and we get out,” she recounted.
Esme said in their haste the family was not able to save any of their personal possessions.
The woman and her family are staying with her daughter Melanie Benn who lives two houses away from where the fire occurred.
She said it was her daughter’s dog which kept barking when the fire started.
During the Saturday telephone interview Esme, complained of chest pains.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.