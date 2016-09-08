Serpent free, High Court trial for Gisele

New Story

A year after radio host, Algernon “Serpent” Watts was charged with conspiracy in the alleged fraud at the Board of Education (BoE), a magistrate has determined that there is not sufficient evidence for the matter to be heard before a judge and jury.

Yesterday, Magistrate Conliffe Clarke delivered the long awaited decision to a courtroom packed with supporters of Watts and his co-accused, D Gisele Isaac who, on the other hand, will have a case to answer in the High Court of Justice in relation to her alleged role in a reported fraud at the BoE.

The magistrate ruled that there was no indication that Watts “knew the goings on at the board…” and dismissed the case citing a lack of evidence that there was a meeting of the minds between both defendants, although Watts would have benefited financially from Isaac’s alleged illegal actions.

Watts is no longer required to report to a police station to sign the requisite register and his passport will be returned to him.

Isaac, who served as executive secretary at the BoE, and Watts who was employed as a debt collector for the statutory corporation, were jointly charged with conspiracy to defraud the board of $15,313.22. The former executive secretary, who was also charged with corruption and conversion of the same sum and an additional $9,000, will have to face a judge and jury.

