Serious hamstring injury rules Bravo out of Big Bash

MELBOURNE, Australia (CMC) – West Indies all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo, will require surgery on his injured hamstring, ruling him out of the remainder of Melbourne Renegades’ campaign in the Big Bash League here.

The 33 year old fell awkwardly as he attempted to field a delivery on the boundary during Thursday’s clash with Perth Scorchers at the Etihad Stadium, and lay on the ground afterwards clutching his left hamstring.

Scans Friday revealed a serious injury, with doctors recommending surgery.

“Unfortunately my Big Bash season is over which is very disappointing,” Trinidadian Bravo said.

“I’ll now have surgery and the rehabilitation to get me fit and playing at my best again. I want to thank all the Renegades fans for their support for me and I hope to see them again next season.”

Bravo’s injury comes as a huge blow for Renegades who were banking on his experience to propel them in the tournament. He played only two games, scoring 24 and 23 and taking two wickets.

However, his 344 Twenty20s meant he was the franchise’s most experienced player, and they are likely to struggle in finding a suitable replacement.

“It’s a huge blow, he’s one of the best all-rounders in the world,” Renegades captain Aaron Finch said.

“It’s an unbelievably damaging blow for us, but also for him because we know how much he loves coming out here.”

Veteran left-arm spinner, Brad Hogg, said it was now important the remainder of the squad pulled their weight.

“At the end of the day, you do lose players throughout the tournament. We’ve lost James Pattinson for the first couple of games and that’s a big loss,” Hogg noted.

“And that’s where the other guys have got to step up and play their roles. If you’re going to win the Big Bash, you’re going to require all 18 of the squad.”

Bravo is the second West Indies player to be struck down by injury after women’s star Deandra Dottin suffered multiple fractures of her cheekbone in an on-field collision with Brisbane Heat teammate Laura Harris earlier this week.