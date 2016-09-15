Serious accident near the old US Navy Base

Breaking Story
Source: Pakistantoday.com
After a smashup this morning that left one man seriously injured, the police are asking the family of Shawn Mitchell to get in touch with them.
Emergency workers couldn’t dertermine the identity of the driver, as he’s as yet unresponsive, but the vehicle is registered to a Shawn Mitchell.
First responders received word of the car crash shortly before 8 am today.
The police want the Mitchell family to call the traffic department, which can be reached through 268-462-0125, the switchboard at Police Headquarters.
Photo by: Karl Skepple
