Senator Weston says gov’t is tackling income inequality

New Story

It did not take a UN report to reveal that Antigua & Barbuda has the third worst income inequality in Caricom, in fact, government is quite aware of this fact.

This is why, according to Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Senator Lennox Weston, the Gaston Browne administration is putting measures in place to change this around.

“We just bought thirty million dollars’ worth of diagnostic equipment for Mount St John, so that people can get medical tests at a price they can afford,” he said.

He further added that government is also building houses for residents, making sure that they are affordable.

“We are also driving the market to ensure houses are available at a low cost”, the minister of state said.

“We are making sure those who have lower incomes are not deprived from education or health care,” he said.

According to the report, reducing income inequality is a powerful way to stimulate economic growth in the region.

The latest Caribbean Development Report puts Antigua & Barbuda behind only Haiti and the Bahamas for income inequality.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)