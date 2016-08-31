Selena Gomez is taking time off due to anxiety, panic attacks

“I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy. That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke,” Gomez tells the magazine of her time spent away last year, which caused a flurry of speculation as to what caused her decision to stay MIA.

“I wanted so badly to say, ‘You guys have no idea. I’m in chemotherapy. You’re assholes.’ I locked myself away until I was confident and comfortable again,” she recalled.

Kenneth M. Farber, the co-CEO and co-president of the Lupus Research Alliance, tells People, “it is not commonly known that depression, anxiety and panic attacks can be side effects of lupus. We are so proud of Selena for taking care of herself and bringing awareness to this sometimes very misunderstood illness.”

Furthermore, a source tells the mag that Gomez’s time off has nothing to do with “alcohol or substance abuse,” and explains that Selena just “hadn’t felt like herself” lately. “She feels relieved that she can now make more sense of why she was feeling the way she was and is optimistic about the future.”