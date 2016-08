Selena Gomez is taking time off due to anxiety, panic attacks

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” the 24-year-old told People, who first reported the story. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

She continues, “I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues.”

The young singer broke her silence on her lupus diagnosis during an interview with Billboardmagazine for their October 2015 issue, where she also revealed that she’d been keeping an even bigger secret—she went through chemotherapy.