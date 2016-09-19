Second restaurant celebrating Bolt’s success opens in Jamaica

New Story

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica, CMC-A second restaurant celebrating the success of sprint super star Usain Bolt has opened in Jamaica.

The restaurant, located in Ocho Rios on the north coast tourist belt, was opened Wednesday to a large gathering, which included officials and celebrities.

Jamaica’s sports Minister Olivia Grange has applauded Bolt on the opening and says she is confident that the Usain Bolt Tracks and Records franchise will play a major part in promoting Jamaica’s sport, music and cuisine.

“It is always a great recipe that uses three of our country’s best ingredients – sports, music and food,” Grange told the opening.

“But when we then add Usain Bolt and the beautiful Ocho Rios to the mix, then ‘everything sell off’.”

Tracks & Records is being promoted as the first to solely focus on Bolt, a triple Olympic gold medalist and Jamaican legend who is recognized throughout the world.

Operated by the KLE Group, the flagship franchise was opened in Kingston eight years ago.

“You all have what it takes to succeed in this very competitive business,” the sports minister told Bolt and the franchise owners.

“I wish you nothing but success as you continue to prosper and share this authentic Jamaican cultural experience with the world”.

This new venue is expected to be a major attraction for tourists and locals alike.