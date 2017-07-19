Second police chase ends in crash tonight

July 19, 2017 Observer Headline No comments
New Story

Scene of the crash

A police chase through the Golden Grove ended in a crash and the suspect escaping into the darkness of the night.
 
This incident occurred around 10 pm and the driver of A 41256 was allegedly racing down the hill in the community with police in hot pursuit. 
 
The driver reportedly clipped another car, lost control and crashed into a fenced property. 
 
An eyewitness says the driver was dressed in three quarter pants and a coloured shirt. The witness who tried to help, says the man removed something large from the car and fled on foot. The police are still looking for the man who ran behind the Golden Grove School towards east. This incident occured about an hour after a similar chase with police and a car, which also ended in a crash on Bendals Road. Police are also looking for three suspects who escaped from the vehicle and ran into Cashew Hill. 
