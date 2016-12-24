Second owners caught off-guard by duty free waivers

The head of the Customs & Excise Division said the department will continue to enforce a four-year-old Cabinet decision that is leaving many second-hand purchasers of vehicles in a financial quandary.

The rule, which was not enforced for a number of years, applies to vehicles for which the original owners had been granted duty-free concessions.

According to the Cabinet decision, in the case where the duties had been previously waived on a vehicle that is being sold within three years after the granting of the concession, the new owner must pay the duties before the transfer.

Comptroller of Customs Raju Boddu said: “This is an old decision of the Cabinet and also the policy of the government … if they want to transfer it they would have to pay up all those duties and taxes and other concessions they would have gotten.”

The matter recently came to the fore after an anonymous caller complained that he had purchased a vehicle only to be told later that he would also be responsible for paying all the duties and taxes on the importation of the vehicle.

The buyer is calling for the government to make its policy more explicit to ensure people do not meet unexpected costs after the purchase of a second-hand vehicle.

