Second car crashes into house

CLOSE CALL: The Nissan B-14 Sentra that crashed into Arlene Joseph's home. —Photo: GYASI GONZALES
A FACTORY ROAD, Diego Martin, house was slammed into by a runaway Nissan B-14 yesterday morning, almost claiming the life of a man who was asleep in a bedroom.
According to Arlene Joseph, the homeowner, “This is the second time in four years this has occurred.” She is calling on the Diego Martin Regional Corporation to repair a very steep road which is above her home to keep vehicles from crashing into it.
She said that at 10.25 a.m. yesterday she was cooking in her kitchen when, “I heard a shhhhhhhh (gravel), then badam!”
She said, “When I ran to the back I realise a car come down into my house again.”
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.