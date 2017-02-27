Second car crashes into house

New Story

A FACTORY ROAD, Diego Martin, house was slammed into by a runaway Nissan B-14 yesterday morning, almost claiming the life of a man who was asleep in a bedroom.

According to Arlene Joseph, the homeowner, “This is the second time in four years this has occurred.” She is calling on the Diego Martin Regional Corporation to repair a very steep road which is above her home to keep vehicles from crashing into it.

She said that at 10.25 a.m. yesterday she was cooking in her kitchen when, “I heard a shhhhhhhh (gravel), then badam!”

She said, “When I ran to the back I realise a car come down into my house again.”