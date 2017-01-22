Scorsese thanks Taiwan for bringing ‘Silence’ to life

U.S. director Martin Scorsese attends the premiere of 'Silence', in Taipei, Taiwan January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Director Martin Scorsese brought his religious film “Silence” back to Taiwan on Thursday, thanking it for providing the filming location for his decades long project.
Although “Silence” is set in Japan and tells the story of 17th century Christian missionaries at a time when Christianity was outlawed, it was filmed entirely in Taiwan.
“It’s been a dream of mine that was brought to fruition here in this extraordinary country of Taiwan and it was a great inspiration and I hope it does justice to all of you,” Scorsese told reporters ahead of the premiere in Taipei.
“It’s taken over 25 years to make and by the time we did get to make it, Taiwan was the place and the people that really brought the picture to life,” the U.S. director said.
The film stars Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver and Liam Neeson.
