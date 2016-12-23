Scorpions move into top three as West Ham gets a draw in First Division

New Story

Freeman’s Village Scorpions will go into the second round of the Antigua & Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) First Division as the number three ranked team following a 2-0 victory over Fort Road on Wednesday.

Playing at home, Scorpions had strikes from Darius Hector in minute 36 and Roy Gregory in minute 82 as they move to 20 points, two adrift leaders All Saints United and one shy of Swetes in the number two position.

Swetes however, have a game in hand which, should they find victory, would see them onto 24 points and top of the standings at the halfway mark.

Fort Road, following what was their sixth loss in 10 matches, dropped to second from bottom in the 12-team standings with only six points.

Meanwhile, in another First Division clash, a 63rd minute strike from N’Degwa Malone helped to secure a point for West Ham in a 1-1 draw with the visiting Hill Top team at Dredge Bay.

Curt Francis had given Hill Top the lead in the eighth minute as they remain at the bottom of the standings with five points. West Ham are ninth in the standings with eight points after nine showings.

In the lone Second Division match played on Wednesday, Police played from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw with Golden Grove at the Police Recreation Ground (PRG).

Orian Anthony struck in the ninth minute to give Golden Grove a one-nil advantage but veteran striker, Cecil Daley, found the equaliser for the lawmen in minute 76.

The single point moves Golden Grove to 15 points and fourth in the standings while the lawmen occupies the sixth position with 11 points in Zone B.

Action in the ABFA leagues continue on Friday when, in the First Division, Bendals host Lion Hill and Ottos Rangers host Swetes FC.

In the Second Division, Garden Stars will travel to Johnsons where they challenge JSC Progressors. All matches start at 4:15pm.