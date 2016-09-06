Schools remain close as rains cause widespread flooding

September 6, 2016 CMC Regional No comments
ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, Sept 6, CMC – Schools in this Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country remain closed on Tuesday as the inclement weather associated with a tropical wave dumped up to seven inches of rain on the country on Monday, the official start of the new school term.

But the Ministry of Education said that principals and staff members should report to work so as to assess the situation and prepare for a smooth start of classes on Wednesday.

The authorities said that the Antigua State College and the Hospitality Training Institute will also remain close on Tuesday.

Several private schools also announced they would remain close and urged parents to monitor the situation.

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services in a statement, warned of flash flood after the rains caused widespread flooding across the country.

The rains have been welcome in some areas as Antigua and Barbuda had been affected by prolonged dry weather and the MET office said that in some areas rainfall in excess of 7.3 inches were recorded.

The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) has urged residents to remain indoors, avoid sightseeing and take the necessary precautions to be safe.
