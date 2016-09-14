Schools’ football programme to come with a hefty price tag

New Story

It will cost the Ministry of Sports and the government, by extension, over $100,000 to host this year’s Schools’ Football Programme.

This is according to the coordinator, Rowan Benjamin, who said that almost half of the budgeted amount will be allocated to the running of the schools’ football league slated to start early October.

“Cash is what this programme needs and especially when it comes to transportation and when it comes to the referee stipend. To run a schools’ programme you’re looking at pretty close to $150,000 but to run the league would cost [about] $70,000 and I can only put forward a budget, but in terms of what you are getting, that is another [question],” he said.

However, despite the fiscal challenges associated with running the programme, Benjamin is anticipating increased participation this year.

“The letters have been sent out already and it’s left to the schools and their coaches to decide how many teams they will have this year. Last year we had some 44 teams from, I think, 16 schools both government and private. The deadline for registration is 30th September,” he said.

