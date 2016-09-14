Schools’ football programme to come with a hefty price tag

September 14, 2016 The Big Scores No comments
New Story
Coordinator of Schools League, Rowan Benjamin (right), said it will cost over $100,000 to run this year’s schools programme.

Coordinator of Schools League, Rowan Benjamin (right), said it will cost over $100,000 to run this year’s schools programme.

It will cost the Ministry of Sports and the government, by extension, over $100,000 to host this year’s Schools’ Football Programme.

This is according to the coordinator, Rowan Benjamin, who said that almost half of the budgeted amount will be allocated to the running of the schools’ football league slated to start early October.

“Cash is what this programme needs and especially when it comes to transportation and when it comes to the referee stipend. To run a schools’ programme you’re looking at pretty close to $150,000 but to run the league would cost [about] $70,000 and I can only put forward a budget, but in terms of what you are getting, that is another [question],” he said.

However, despite the fiscal challenges associated with running the programme, Benjamin is anticipating increased participation this year.

“The letters have been sent out already and it’s left to the schools and their coaches to decide how many teams they will have this year. Last year we had some 44 teams from, I think, 16 schools both government and private. The deadline for registration is 30th September,” he said.

There’s more in today’s Daily Observer.

 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.