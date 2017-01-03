SAP’s Headly and Empire’s Lewis leads top flight scoring

SAP’s Barbadian import, Kemar Headly, despite his team’s lukewarm run in the Antigua & Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division, leads the league in scoring with a total of nine strikes in his 11 appearances to date.

The striker is however not alone at the top, as he is joined by Empire’s St Kitts import, Kadeen Lewis, also with nine conversions. The players’ goals have been tallied to Sunday 1.

Also in the hunt is Old Road’s Rashad Jules on six strikes while Stefan Smith (Old Road), Eugene Kirwan (Greenbay Hoppers), Rakeem Henry (Grenades) and Jordon Schmoker (Pigotts Bullets) all have five goals.

Three other players, Novell Francis Jr.  (Greenbay Hoppers), Rodney Lawrence (Empire FC) and Parham’s Tevaughn Harriette each have four goals in the competition.

Meanwhile, Parham leads the way for the number of goals scored in the competition with their goals for standing at 25 up until November 2. The Parham men have conceded 10 times for a goal difference of plus 15.

Defending champions, Greebay Hoppers has scored a goal less than Parham on 24 but have conceded only seven for a plus 17 goal difference.

The Liberta Blackhawks however, despite their recent turnaround in fortunes, boast the worst goal difference in the competition. They, after having conceded 32 times and scoring only nine, are 23 goals in the deficit.

Glanvilles, at the bottom of the standings, have a negative 13 goal difference after having scored 10 times while conceding 23 times.
