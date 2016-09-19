Samsung says phone explosions in China not caused by batteries

New Story

BEIJING—Photos of charred Samsung Electronics Co. Galaxy Note 7s went viral in China over the weekend, prompting stores to pull the devices off shelves and consumers to seek refunds.

The South Korean tech giant sought to put out the fire Monday, saying its tests showed at least one of the devices was heated from the outside rather than faulty batteries.

The company has previously said that aside from a small presale batch, Galaxy Note 7s sold in China don’t contain faulty batteries, unlike the 2.5 million units it is in the process of recalling in 10 other countries including the U.S.

But it is unclear if Samsung’s statement will be enough to appease consumers in China, as it deals with a costly recall of its top-of-the- line smartphone, which retails for more than $800. China is the world’s largest smartphone market, and one of Samsung’s biggest challenges in recent years. Samsung is losing ground to more budget-friendly Chinese rivals, and the specter of battery explosions has given Chinese consumers one more excuse to buy local brands.

Amperex Technology Ltd., the battery supplier for phones sold in China, said Monday that tests conducted jointly with Samsung on one of the Chinese devices that combusted over the weekend showed the battery wasn’t an issue, a divergence from Samsung’s initial findings in cases outside of China that batteries were the culprit.

In the global recall, most of the problematic batteries were from Samsung’s own affiliate, Samsung SDI Co. with phones sold in the China market containing batteries from Hong Kong-based Amperex, The Wall Street Journal has reported. Because the batteries were supplied by another manufacturer, Samsung went ahead with the launch in China on Sept. 1. But last week, it recalled a small batch of test devices sold before the official launch in China after discussions with a regulator, citing problems with overheating.

“Based on the burn marks on the specimens, we inferred that the source of the heat came from outside the battery itself,” Amperex said in a separate statement. “There is a large probability that other outside factors were the cause of the heating problem.”

The two China combustion reports played prominently in local media over the weekend, hitting sales. While China’s three major telecom operators haven’t halted sales of the device officially, some individual branches have. At one China Telecom branch in Beijing, a salesman said the company had stopped selling Galaxy Note 7s on Monday due to concerns over battery explosions.

Five other major carrier stores in Beijing and Shanghai visited Monday didn’t sell Galaxy Note 7s.

A China Unicom spokeswoman said she wasn’t clear on the situation. China Telecom and China Mobile didn’t reply to requests for comment.

Chinese online retailer JD.com, the vendor for the two devices that recently exploded suspended Galaxy Note 7 sales for most of Monday, but sales later resumed online. It said it had referred the case to Samsung for investigation. The two phones sold through JD.com were authentic Samsung devices, said a person familiar with the matter.

JD.com was inundated with Galaxy Note 7 refund requests Monday, according to online posts by phone owners. Many consumers had exceeded the 7-day refund period but still sought to return them.

The two exploded devices were purchased after Samsung’s official launch in China on Sept. 1, according to receipts posted by owners online.