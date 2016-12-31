Saintfiet hopeful despite Nicaragua defeat

New Story

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (CMC) – Newly appointed Trinidad and Tobago head coach, Tom Saintfiet, says he is not daunted despite presiding over a defeat to Nicaragua in his first game in charge.

T&T went down 2-1 to the hosts in an international friendly on Tuesday – their first loss to the Central American side in four outings and 49 years since their first meeting.

However, Saintfiet said there was no major cause for concern as the game had provided plenty reasons for hope.

“I am a football coach who likes to look into the future. I saw a lot of good things,” said the 43-year-old Belgian.

“I saw a committed team which played very well in the organisation, which made some small mistakes that the opponents scored out of. I think it was a decent start with disappointing result.”

T&T conceded a goal in either side of half-time and despite a Hashim Arcia goal 15 minutes from the end, failed to really challenge the Nicaraguans.

They will take on the hosts again on Friday to complete the two-match series which serves as preparation for their CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers against Suriname and Haiti next month in Port of Spain, and their next round of games in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Saintfiet, who last month replaced Trinidad and Tobago-born Stephen Hart, said the two games was serving the purpose of readying the unit for their next assignments.

<a href='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a165bcc8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=20&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a165bcc8' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

<a href='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=af6a1a93&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=af6a1a93' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

“It was also difficult on the artificial pitch but we can’t change that surface. It was a very disappointing result but a satisfying performance for the first time of this team,” he explained.

“Sure there were some weaknesses which we have to improve on and be ready for the future for the most important games against Suriname and Haiti and then Mexico and Panama.”

Luis Peralta scored as early as the third minute to put the Trinidadians under pressure and they struggled to remain in the game for the remainder of the half.

The introduction of Tyrone Charles and Cornell Glenn in the second half saw T&T lift their game considerably and Saintfiet singled out both players for praise.

“Tyrone Charles came on and did well. He hit the cross bar with a fantastic free kick and then he had a good cross,” Saintfiet pointed out.

“We had a chance to make it 2-1 but it didn’t happen. Then Hashim Arcia scored a good goal 15 minutes from the end. We tried to press more and we had some good occasions.

“Also Cornell Glen played very well, was pressing a lot and we tried to go for 2-2 and of course it means the opponent could have some chances as we opened up a bit at the back.”

T&T are ranked 78th in the FIFA World rankings while Nicaragua are a lowly 124th.